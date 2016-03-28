You'll Yearn For Summer After You See This Prefab Bar

It’s a concept that represents salvation for those of us who have sweated through a humid urban summer —and perhaps an idea ripe for feature placement in a beer commercial. Perched on a rooftop in Buenos Aires’ hip Recoleta cultural district, the Refugio de Camping, a prefab bar built by a trio of architects from It Met Estudio, is ostensibly an 18-by-8.5 foot pop-up party.

Refugio de Camping by It Met Estudio



This airy, prefab bar was a perfect visual representation for the adventurous Argentinian outdoor and lifestyle brand.

"We wanted to create a place that could embrace the [lively] dynamics of a bar in a natural environment, but without loosing touch with the technical details," says architect Facu Fernandez. "In the end, it's just a metal structure with big wooden boxes and plants growing all around it, a big green lantern on the roof of a building."

Built for a Brand



Facu Fernandez and his colleagues Nati Lucero and Maxi Ciovich built Refugio for Camping, a culinary concern that wanted a space that reflected its focus on local beer and wine and the outdoor lifestyle. With its small footprint, garden of plants and transparent exterior, the Refugio project captured that sense of openness, versatility and abandon. It Met added a dozen custom tables to complete the casual outdoor space.

A Portable Bar



A series of five big metal rings linked by a four longitudinal beams forms the skeleton of the structure, built in studio and assembles on site. Clad in transparent sinusoidal polycarbonate sheets and filled with furniture crafted by the trio from guatambu hardwood panels, it can be easily disassembled, transported and then assembled again. There are plans to build additional mobile structures similar to Refugio, as well as commercial displays and more furniture, but at the moment, the multidisciplinary It Met is content to sit behind the bar’s three taps and take it all in.