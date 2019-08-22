A self-proclaimed “collector of old stuff,” designer Yota Kakuda finds inspiration in vintage objects found in junk shops and flea markets. He is constantly gathering vinyl records and inexpensive antiques because “the stuff that survives throughout history must be a strong object.” He holds a special appreciation for mingei, meaning “handcrafted art of ordinary people” in Japanese, as his mother owned many of these simple, utilitarian pieces—such as ceramic bowls, wood carvings, and textiles—when he was growing up.

Kakuda, who was born and bred in Japan, moved to London in 2003 to gain international experience. After graduating from the Royal College of Art in 2007 and working with Ross Lovegrove and Shin and Tomoko Azumi, he began designing for Muji, where his experience cemented his passion for elegant everyday objects. His creations for Muji include a set of sleek stainless steel knives and a surprisingly elegant silicone jam spoon.



