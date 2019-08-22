Yota Kakuda
Kakuda, who was born and bred in Japan, moved to London in 2003 to gain international experience. After graduating from the Royal College of Art in 2007 and working with Ross Lovegrove and Shin and Tomoko Azumi, he began designing for Muji, where his experience cemented his passion for elegant everyday objects. His creations for Muji include a set of sleek stainless steel knives and a surprisingly elegant silicone jam spoon.
