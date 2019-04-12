Loads of Color Define a Revamped 1960s Townhouse in London

Charlie and Lucy Barda’s townhouse in the Holland Park neighborhood of London is steeped in modern architectural history. It was built in the late ’60s as part of a development designed by Maxwell Fry and Jane Drew. The married architects envisioned buildings across the globe, working alongside the likes of Walter Gropius and Denys Lasdun, although they are perhaps best known for teaming up with Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret to create the Indian city of Chandigarh from scratch in the early 1950s.