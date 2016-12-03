Yale Fox: Home Renters Are Powerless. Here’s How to Fix That



New Yorkers spend 65% of their income on rent, higher than the national average. But between roaches, rats, and unfit landlords, few have control over the conditions of the apartments they pay for. Housing advocate Yale Fox proposes a solution: a system that lets uses city data to rate apartments and help you find the best places to live.Yale Fox is standing up to corruption in our housing rental system, starting with New York and now moving to Toronto. He's the CEO of Rentlogic, which helps people understand how their buildings and landlords rates against others.





