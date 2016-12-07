Subscribe
TEDxNewYork
Jo Firestone: Everyone Is Terrible
Comedian Jo Firestone breaks down who's terrible, who's truly evil, who is genuinely good, and why it's all okay.
TEDxNewYork
Ian Bremmer: There are no more global superpowers. What happens next?
Political theorist Ian Bremmer rethinks what the world looks like without one single global power.
TEDxNewYork
Philip Pettit: How Do You Know if You're Truly Free?
Most of us can generally agree that freedom is an ideal, says philosopher Philip Pettit. But how do we actually define it?
TEDxNewYork
Watch How One Company Brings Timeless Design to Educational Apps For Kids
This September, TEDxNewYork took place at Manhattan's SVA Theatre, where creative minds across various industries came together...
Paige Alexus
Stephanie Spellers: The Revolutionary Art of Listening
We’ve stopped listening to one another—truly, deeply listening to the words coming from those we don’t agree with, says Episcopal...
TEDxNewYork
Cakes Da Killa: “Talkin’ Greezy” and “New Phone (Who Dis)”
Rapper Cakes da Killa gives a rousing performance of “Talkin’ Greezy” and “New Phone (Who...
TEDxNewYork