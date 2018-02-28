21 Enchanting Spaces That Feature Iconic Furniture

Perhaps the family’s biggest priority was their connection to the outdoors. The north-facing facade is almost entirely made up of operable windows with screens for ventilation and—a favorite of Jeff, the family father—listening to the lullabye of cicadas and spring peeper frogs during the summer. The joint living and dining area features a Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son, a Groundpiece sofa from Flexform, David Weeks' Tripod No. 303 floor lamp, and PP Møbler's Circle Chair and Fruit Table. The latter two are also by Hans Wegner.