21 Enchanting Spaces That Feature Iconic Furniture
21 Enchanting Spaces That Feature Iconic Furniture

By Kate Reggev
From the Eames lounge chair to the Noguchi coffee table, these quintessential designs in modern homes prove that classic can also feel contemporary.

The world of iconic furniture boasts designs by legendary architects and designers whose love of clean lines and curving, comfortable forms have influenced modern interiors for decades. Today's homeowners still reach for the classics, bringing these pieces into the present. Read on for great examples of one-of-a-kind spaces that incorporate the sleek shapes and forms of these well-known, exemplary designs, from sculptural chairs to elegant, minimalist tables.

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
It’s no surprise that Charles and Ray Eames spent much of their careers investigating molded plywood—but when they introduced their lounge chair and ottoman in 1956, they immediately made history.
This open-concept Amsterdam loft features soaring 15-foot ceilings, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a Jielde light. Throughout the home, Standard Studio architects Wouter Slot and Jurjen van Hulzen favored raw materials, including concrete, oiled oak, and hot-rolled steel, all of which complemented the original space's industrial feel. Tucked smartly underneath the loft, a compact home office features functional built-in shelving and an Eames DSR chair.

In true mid-century fashion, a George Nelson Bubble Lamp is paired with an Eames Lounge by Charles and Ray Eames in a corner of the living room. The glass walls and mitered corner are original features of architect Saul Zaik’s 1956 design.

In the living room, an Eames lounge chair is matched with a Richard Conover–designed fiberglass chair in similar proportions. A custom coffee table by Asher Israelow complements the industrial lighting by Workstead, affixed to walls painted in Farrow and Ball’s Manor House Gray. The sliding doors leading into the home office were fabricated by Markus Bartenschlager.

In the living room are a sectional by American Leather for Room &amp; Board, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a custom floor lamp and coffee table by Jeremy Clark and Ed Haynes.

ClassiCon Adjustable Table E 1027
ClassiCon Adjustable Table E 1027
A pioneer of modern design in the 1920s and '30s, Eileen Gray created revolutionary furniture out of tubular steel. The Adjustable Table E 1027 is a side table she created in 1927 for the French Riviera retreat she built to share with her partner, architect Jean Badovici.
Shop


Flanked by sliding glass doors, the living room includes a Lowseat chaise longue by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso, paired with an E1027 side table by Eileen Gray.

The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room &amp; Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.

The living room is outfitted with the Stockholm Wool Rug from Ikea, a Noguchi table by Isamu Noguchi for Herman Miller, and the Neo Sectional Chaise Left by Niels Bendtsen from DWR.

In the living room, the architects painted the limestone fireplace a dark shade of blue-green. The walnut coffee table is by Noguchi for Herman Miller. The Barcelona chair is by Mies van der Rohe.

Blauvelt and Winter ground their soaring two-story living room with classics such as Eero Saarinen’s Womb chair and ottoman, a Noguchi coffee table, an Eames wire-base table and a Danish teak credenza, which displays their collection of pottery and a pair of Martz lamps made by Marshall Studios. Flor carpet tiles help add color to the neutral palette.

Remodeled by resident and interior decorator Jill McCoy and her husband David Hassall with the help of architect Paul Molina, the open-plan living space opens to a small outdoor area. French doors and a wall of windows bring in light. An Eames lounge chair and a Noguchi table add a modern sensibility.

Nederhof and his son Scott sit at a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll in the flexible office area. The chairs are by Friso Kramer for Ahrend, and the Corona pendant light is from Established &amp; Sons.

Campbell’s Little Bird swing flies high alongside modern classics like the Eames shell chairs and Saarinen Tulip table.

Smith, Grimley, Roen, and Mae gather around a Polder Sofa XL by Hella Jongerius for Vitra. The marble Saarinen side table is from Knoll and the Slow chair is by Ronan &amp; Erwan Bouroullec for Vitra.

Hans J. Wegner Wishbone Chair
Hans J. Wegner Wishbone Chair
Designed specifically for Carl Hansen & Søn in 1949, Hans J. Wegner's Wishbone Chair (CH24) was the last part of his series that combined a chair's arms and top rails into one piece. The series was inspired by portraits of Danish merchants sitting in Chinese Ming Dynasty chairs.
Shop
Perhaps the family’s biggest priority was their connection to the outdoors. The north-facing facade is almost entirely made up of operable windows with screens for ventilation and—a favorite of Jeff, the family father—listening to the lullabye of cicadas and spring peeper frogs during the summer. The joint living and dining area features a Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Son, a Groundpiece sofa from Flexform, David Weeks' Tripod No. 303 floor lamp, and PP Møbler's Circle Chair and Fruit Table. The latter two are also by Hans Wegner.

The designers explain, "These steel windows played an integral part in making the interior feel larger and more open by blurring the boundaries between the interior and exterior." A grey Halcyon Lake area rug, an oak chair from MAP, and Hans Wenger Wishbone chairs make for a simple, neutral palette. The painting over the fireplace is by Kate Hendry.

Douglas fir and Alaskan cedar richly line the interior walls, and the flooring is made of Vermont slate. In the kitchen and dining area, a group of Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn surrounds a table by local furniture maker Larry Hepler.

In the dining room, Wishbone chairs by Hans J. Wegner surround a 195 Naan table by Piero Lissoni.

Knoll Wassily Chair
Knoll Wassily Chair
Some designs never age, and the Wassily Chair by Knoll is the perfect case study in this brand of timelessness. Framed in tubular steel, it's a characteristic creation of designer Marcel Breuer, who became intrigued with this material after purchasing his first bicycle.
Shop
McMinn, an architect, helps Soren construct a TinkerToy tower. The cowhide rug is from Perfect Leather Goods, and the Wassily Chair is by Marcel Breuer for Knoll.

On the first level, the living room and dining room connect to a southeast-facing terrace, which catches the morning and midday sun. A pair of larch sliding doors join the two rooms. Two Marcel Breuer Wassily chairs from Knoll flank the rug, from Room &amp; Board, and Portland Willamette Ovation II fireplace.

The 4,400-square-foot residence is designed for aging in place. A ground-floor bedroom suite enables extended stays from grandparents. Low- and no-VOC finishes create healthy indoor air quality.

Vince chose most of the furnishings in the house, including a pair of Marcel Breuer’s Wassily chairs for Knoll in the library.

