Wurf III By Borgman | Lenk

After being enclosed in a glasshouse and suspended in a 580-year old church, the black monolithic sculpture created by Borgman | Lenk escapes from any type of confinement in the third phase of the WURF (Throw) project. The large boulder imitation rests on a lane on the Silkeborg Motorvej that connects the cities of Herning and Aarhus in Denmark, in a visually striking and though-provoking work. Made from paper mache and wood, the sculpture looks highly realistic and boasts a dark paint finish that matches the surface of the road.

The conceptual artwork is a natural continuation of the first two phases and becomes even more intriguing when seen in the context of the project. The first sculpture referred to the "solidification of the movement that preceded the act of enclosure", while the second was housed in a larger space filled with meaning. Bringing the stone imitation on a public road releases it from its previous restrictions, yet the implied solidity and stillness remain. Here they are placed in contrast with the setting, which is defined by dynamism and movement. The "thrown" stone partly obstructs the road, providing a link between man-made lanes and the natural environment that stretches beyond.



Photo credits: Borgman | Lenk.