Wundrwatch Sets Its Own Time

The watch is created by Wundr, a German product design company with a goal to rethink "design and quality craftsmanship best suited for the present and the future." The design is strikingly different compared to other watches, and it takes just a glance to see why. Only one hand travels around the face and instead of the well-known 12 hour markers, the timepiece features 24 to account for the whole day. The medium lines correspond to 15 minutes, while the smallest markers index 5 minute slots. Time is thus perceived differently, slowed down and reduced to the moments that matter, helping the user become conscious of how the hours go by in a more relaxed and natural way which harkens back to ancient times when only the sun and the stars indicated the time of day or night. Modern and stylish, Wundrwatch has a minimalist face that accentuates its concept further while ensuring optimum legibility. The watch has a Swiss Ronda movement, it’s waterproof up to 100m, comes with a battery that will last for 46 months, and is made with a stainless steel case and a non-reflecting, extra-hardened mineral glass lens. The straps can be conveniently changed by pushing a button; they come in genuine Italian leather in caramel suede, burgundy and black calf, and in a sportier Nato strap material in white/blue or gray/black. You can pre-order the Wundrwatch at a reduced price by supporting the Kickstarter campaign and look forward to seeing time in a new way from November, when the first watches are shipped to the backers. Images courtesy of Wundr.





