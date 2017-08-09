Wrapped in Galvanized Steel, ‘Cube House’ in Vancouver Asks $12.8M

Clad in galvanized steel and taking the form of a minimalist cube, the newly built home at 3691 Point Grey Road—what’s been called Vancouver’s "Golden Mile"—has drawn both ire and admiration from neighbors. Designed by Canadian architect Tony Robins, the two-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property spans four levels, all of them connected by a glass elevator, and is bathed in light thanks to a glass-walled main floor and a 30-foot skylight.

The smart home features an open living room and dining room, a gas fireplace, and a kitchen outfitted with Gaggenau and Miele appliances and Bianco Carrara marble countertops. Sliding glass walls provide a direct connection to the garden and reflecting pond, while motorized shades offer the option of privacy.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom and private balcony enjoys park, mountain, and yacht club views; an additional window beside the built-in bed allows the homeowner to see out while lounging under the covers. The ensuite bathroom boasts a soaking tub, walk-in rain shower, and a double vanity.

For those who like to entertain, the spacious rooftop deck does not leave you wanting with a stainless-steel kitchen, a full bath, a SunBrite outdoor TV, and a hot tub, all covered by a 12-foot, retractable awning. Hardwired speakers throughout the home provide tunes to the deck as well.