World’s Most Turkey-Shaped Building

By Jason Wire –
The University of Toronto’s John P. Robarts Research Library contains 4.8 million books, 4.1 million microforms, and 740,000 “other” items (probably every episode of Degrassi, among other surprises). Even cooler: it looks exactly like a concrete version of your Thanksgiving dinner.
There’s no denying it, this building looks exactly like the monster from the Power Rangers Thanksgiving Special (if they ever had one). And given that it was built in the ’70s, I was surprised that a Google search didn’t turn up more people talking about what U of T folks call "The Book Fort." Sure looks like a great place to get lost.
This story originally appeared on Matador Network, a Dwell partner site.