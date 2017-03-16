World's First 3D-Printed House Springs up in Russia in 24hrs

"Printed" as a whole, rather than assembled from pre-printed panels, by Russian companies Apis Cor and PIK, construction took place at Apis Cor's test facility, with casting of self-bearing walls, partitions and building envelope completed in less than a day—and the machine time of printing rated at 24 hours.

As it was erected in winter, the concrete mixture used as printing "ink" complicated matters. With concrete liquid only at temperatures above 41°F, a tent was erected over the construction to warm things up. The equipment itself, however, is able to operate in temperatures as low as -31°F. After completing the wall structures, the printer was removed with a crane. The use of new materials, such as geopolymer, in the near-future will allow printing at any temperature.