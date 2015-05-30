World-Renowned Designer Marcel Wanders on Designing Unique Objects

Marcel Wanders, the Dwell on Design 2015 keynote speaker, took to the stage with Dwell founder Lara Deam to speak about the inspirations behind his global portfolio.

"Industry has done great things, but it also has taken away the uniqueness of the object," Wanders said.

"I'm the kind of person who is easily bored, so for me it is super essential to go into new territories," Wanders said. In his work, he is constantly testing new materials and processes. His famous Knotted Chair, designed in 1996, is a strong example of his exploratory method. "We used macramé, which is a technique I had used in kindergarten," he said. "It was a chair that was so imperfect; it was so handmade. That's what made it so important."

This Knotted chair (1996) is a 1:6 model version, produced by Vitra, and is only a few inches high. Its larger relatives—produced by Cappellini—have already found their way into a number of museum collections.

That handmade element is key to his work; Wanders also spoke about how machines sometimes threaten the design process. "Industry has done great things, but it also has taken away the uniqueness of the object." From intricate patterns to delicate crochet, Wanders's products aim to counteract the movement toward sameness in design.

The Big Shadow lamp, which Wanders designed for Cappellini in 1998.