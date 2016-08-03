Work Station by Ladies & Gentlemen

Inspired by the Shaker desks and their thoughtfulness for compartmentalization, L&G Studio decided to create a modern day working station that’s both versatile and well-considered for different scenarios. The piece has a front which front folds down and opens up a working surface, while the inside has integrated accessories for organization. When one is finished with work, one can simply close the cover and visually stow away the work. The top section doubles as a standing work surface.



