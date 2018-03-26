You Can Own Michelangelo’s Former Tuscan Villa For $9.3M
Although he didn't leave any frescos on the walls, there was a time that the great Florentine artist, Michelangelo Buonarroti, did call this historic villa in Chianti, Italy, home. According to the current owners, Michelangelo—acclaimed for his unparalleled contributions to the Italian Renaissance—purchased the 12,916-square-foot home in 1549, and the property remained in the Buonarroti family through 1867.
Now, after a recent renovation to sensitively restore the ten-bedroom, seven-bath dwelling to its period-appropriate grandeur, it has hit the market for €7,500,000 (approximately $9,300,000.) A copy of the original deed is even included in the sale. Scroll ahead for a look at the potential this one-of-a-kind home possesses.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
"It’s exciting to imagine all that has happened on this property since 1047, the year the original tower on the property was built," informs broker Debbie Fisher.
Because there aren’t any restrictions on rentals in the area, Fisher also states that Villa Michelangelo would make an incredible bed and breakfast or weekly rental property for history buffs, especially since it houses breathtaking panoramic views of the Tuscan hills.
Villa Michealangelo is being listed by Handsome Properties International for €7,500,000 (approximately $9,300,000.) Click here for more information.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.