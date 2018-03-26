You Can Own Michelangelo’s Former Tuscan Villa For $9.3M
You Can Own Michelangelo’s Former Tuscan Villa For $9.3M

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Calling all art history lovers: Michelangelo's former Tuscan villa is now on the market.

Although he didn't leave any frescos on the walls, there was a time that the great Florentine artist, Michelangelo Buonarroti, did call this historic villa in Chianti, Italy, home. According to the current owners, Michelangelo—acclaimed for his unparalleled contributions to the Italian Renaissance—purchased the 12,916-square-foot home in 1549, and the property remained in the Buonarroti family through 1867. 

Now, after a recent renovation to sensitively restore the ten-bedroom, seven-bath dwelling to its period-appropriate grandeur, it has hit the market for €7,500,000 (approximately $9,300,000.) A copy of the original deed is even included in the sale. Scroll ahead for a look at the potential this one-of-a-kind home possesses. 

A front view of the historic villa.&nbsp;

"It’s exciting to imagine all that has happened on this property since 1047, the year the original tower on the property was built," informs broker Debbie Fisher. 

Remnants of an old Etruscan road still remain on the property.&nbsp;

Because there aren’t any restrictions on rentals in the area, Fisher also states that Villa Michelangelo would make an incredible bed and breakfast or weekly rental property for history buffs, especially since it houses breathtaking panoramic views of the Tuscan hills.

A view of the guest house.

The living room features a brick vaulted ceiling and a stone fireplace with seating nooks.

The living room features a brick vaulted ceiling and a stone fireplace with seating nooks.

The cool terracotta floors and white vaulted ceiling of the dining room can easily transition into a more minimalist modern space.

The cool terracotta floors and white vaulted ceiling of the dining room can easily transition into a more minimalist modern space.

Beamed ceilings, along with another grand fireplace, are the focal points of this sitting room.

Beamed ceilings, along with another grand fireplace, are the focal points of this sitting room.

Arched doorways lead throughout the property’s ground floor spaces.

Arched doorways lead throughout the property’s ground floor spaces.

One of the villa's ten bedrooms.&nbsp;

The kitchen features an original stone hearth and basin.

The kitchen features an original stone hearth and basin.

Another look at the main house.&nbsp;

The property comes with six acres planted with cypress and olive trees.

The property comes with six acres planted with cypress and olive trees.

Villa Michealangelo is being listed by Handsome Properties International for €7,500,000 (approximately $9,300,000.) Click here for more information.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.