You Can Own Michelangelo’s Former Tuscan Villa For $9.3M

Although he didn't leave any frescos on the walls, there was a time that the great Florentine artist, Michelangelo Buonarroti, did call this historic villa in Chianti, Italy, home. According to the current owners, Michelangelo—acclaimed for his unparalleled contributions to the Italian Renaissance—purchased the 12,916-square-foot home in 1549, and the property remained in the Buonarroti family through 1867.

Now, after a recent renovation to sensitively restore the ten-bedroom, seven-bath dwelling to its period-appropriate grandeur, it has hit the market for €7,500,000 (approximately $9,300,000.) A copy of the original deed is even included in the sale. Scroll ahead for a look at the potential this one-of-a-kind home possesses.