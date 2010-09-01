Winner: Coolcapitals Cool Case Contest

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The judges felt that his concept, inspired by graphic artist Frank Miller, best exemplified the unique cultural sensibilities of all five cool capitals—Vienna, Amsterdam, Valencia, Munich and Antwerp. His design will appear on smartphone cases for both iPhone and Blackberry, and will be distributed at Dwell Media design events through 2011.

As part of the grand prize, Richie has selected Vienna as his cool capital of choice. He and his wife will receive two roundtrip tickets, a five-night hotel stay, as well as transportation cards and discounts to area attractions. They plan on visiting area battle sites, the Historic Center & Schönbrunn Palace, as well as a tour of the area's surrounding villages.

Many thanks to Coolcapitals.com, and all of the talented individuals that submitted designs for the competition, particularly our ten finalists, and congratulations again to Richie Chritz for his winning design!

If you like the winning design as much as we do, use your smartphone to click here and download "Modern Noir" as your backdrop!