Why Your Next Prefab May Be by a World-Famous Designer

During Design Miami/ 2015, Revolution founder and real estate mogul Robbie Antonio unveiled the Volu Dining Pavilion by Zaha Hadid, a semi-enclosed dining room set that will be produced in an edition of 24. You can order one of your own to be shipped to and assembled at the location of your choice for $480,000.

Volu Dining Pavilion by Zaha Hadid and Patrik Schumacher One of the first unveiled designs features curvy wood dining furniture nestled inside a metal structure in the shape of an oversized open clamshell. Backlit by purple-toned LEDs, Volu embodies the sci-fi effect typical of Hadid’s work. Each Volu Dining Pavilion, to be be produced in an edition of 24, will go for $480,000.

"It’s what prêt-à-porter is for haute couture," Antonio, who typically deals in multi-million-dollar properties, explains. "I wanted to change the game of real estate."

Eden by Marcel WandersNever formally trained as an architect, Wanders unveils his very first house, and it’s distinguished by its emphasis on transparency. A small portion of the space is enclosed by glass walls. The flat roof is upheld by white, ornately decorated columns.

With an ever-growing roster of designs by high-profile names, he plans to unveil a new prefabricated design every few months; the next stop is the Salone del Mobile in Milan in April, with the possibility of Design Miami/Basel and the Venice Architecture Biennale to follow. In addition to architects, Antonio has also commissioned artists and designers like David Salle and Marcel Wanders to create homes fully pre-equipped with plumbing and electricity, marking the first architectural project for many of them.

Block by Tom Dixon Also never formally trained as an architect, Tom Dixon conceived his home more as an "industrial product." Block comprises a build-as-you-go kit that can expand with the addition of modular spaces, whether that’s another bedroom, kitchen, or outdoor deck. The exterior is made of foreboding aluminum, while the interiors are softened with cork, which also adds to the home’s sound and heat insulation.

"I wanted to challenge them to think beyond sculptures and interior design," says Antonio. "Marcel Wanders told me, ‘I’m not an architect, but I wanted to build a house that no architect could do.'"

The Billboard House by David Salle with AA Studio The project marks artist David Salle’s first foray into architecture, and incidentally, he’s his own first client. In collaboration with Brooklyn-based AA Studio, he developed a modular design for himself suited to Marfa, Texas, the desert capital of the art world. It largely comprises glass walls, save the ones that will feature his artwork, and a Northern-tilted roof to maximize solar panel exposure.

Home by SelgasCano with HelloeverythingReminiscent of the Spanish architecture firm’s recent Serpentine Pavilion design, Home is a cylindrical structure enclosed by transparent, colorfully tinted walls. These fully operable curved panels open on the roof and along the sides to expose the interior to the open air.

Model Art Pavilion by Gluckman TangHaving designed galleries for powerhouse art dealers like Larry Gagosian and Mary Boone, the New York–based firm unveiled a clean-cut white cube, the kind of space ideally suited for hanging paintings with no aesthetic distractions.

Bettina Pavilion by Michael Maltzan Featuring the fluid white curves often associated with Michael Maltzan’s work, the Bettina Pavilion was designed to provide a striking shaded canopy in the great outdoors, whether that’s in an open field or on the beach.