Why Your Next Prefab May Be by a World-Famous Designer

Revolution, a new design platform that commissions the likes of Daniel Libeskind and Ron Arad to build collectible, limited-edition prefabricated pavilions and homes for anywhere between $50,000 and $500,000, has begun its world tour.
During Design Miami/ 2015, Revolution founder and real estate mogul Robbie Antonio unveiled the Volu Dining Pavilion by Zaha Hadid, a semi-enclosed dining room set that will be produced in an edition of 24. You can order one of your own to be shipped to and assembled at the location of your choice for $480,000.
"It’s what prêt-à-porter is for haute couture," Antonio, who typically deals in multi-million-dollar properties, explains. "I wanted to change the game of real estate."
With an ever-growing roster of designs by high-profile names, he plans to unveil a new prefabricated design every few months; the next stop is the Salone del Mobile in Milan in April, with the possibility of Design Miami/Basel and the Venice Architecture Biennale to follow. In addition to architects, Antonio has also commissioned artists and designers like David Salle and Marcel Wanders to create homes fully pre-equipped with plumbing and electricity, marking the first architectural project for many of them.
"I wanted to challenge them to think beyond sculptures and interior design," says Antonio. "Marcel Wanders told me, ‘I’m not an architect, but I wanted to build a house that no architect could do.'"