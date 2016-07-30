Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
j
Janelle Zara
Follow
Latest
4
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
A Multimedia Polymath
Across platforms, artist and designer Martine Syms makes use of publications, installations, and social media to convey her...
j
Janelle Zara
Gardens Will Grow Over Water
Thomas Heatherwick combines infrastructure with public space to make the world a little greener.
Dwell
Bike Sharing’s Growing Pains
As many cities’ rental programs suffer, Paris rides ahead.
j
Janelle Zara
Why Your Next Prefab May Be by a World-Famous Designer
Revolution, a new design platform that commissions the likes of Daniel Libeskind and Ron Arad to build collectible,...
j
Janelle Zara