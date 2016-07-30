Stories

A Multimedia Polymath
Across platforms, artist and designer Martine Syms makes use of publications, installations, and social media to convey her...
Janelle Zara
Gardens Will Grow Over Water
Thomas Heatherwick combines infrastructure with public space to make the world a little greener.
Bike Sharing’s Growing Pains
As many cities’ rental programs suffer, Paris rides ahead.
Janelle Zara
Why Your Next Prefab May Be by a World-Famous Designer
Revolution, a new design platform that commissions the likes of Daniel Libeskind and Ron Arad to build collectible,...
Janelle Zara