Why the Crosley C20 Turntable Should Be on the Design and Music Lover’s Wish List

Crosley Radio is perhaps best known for its portable, suitcase model turntables, but the recent resurgence of the vinyl business has prompted the Louisville, Kentucky-based company to set its sights on more serious audiophiles looking to invest in a more sophisticated product.
For those ready to make the upgrade, the company offers the C20, a two-speed, manual turntable with a price tag of $559.95. It’s the fourth and latest addition to the C-Series product line, which boasts higher-quality components, craftsmanship, and sound.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Aesthetically, the C20 is an undeniably handsome product featuring a genuine zebrano wood veneer plinth, a 11 ¾" solid acrylic platter, and a clear dust cover that keeps everything in view even when the tunes are paused. Shock-absorbent feet keep the turntable steady, while superior parts such as a Pro-ject aluminum tonearm with adjustable counterweights and a pre-mounted Ortofan OM5e cartridge ensure crisp, full-bodied sound. The built-in Phono stage offers USB and Line outputs with cables included.
While the C20 plays 33 1/3 and 45 RPM, to switch between speeds the user has to remove the platter and adjust the belt by hand, which can prove to be a pain when playing singles. Besides this hiccup, however, the C20 is a strong contender in the world of audio, offering impressive sound, good looks, and durability.
To see our top 20 gift picks for the audiophile this season, click here.