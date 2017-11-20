Why the Crosley C20 Turntable Should Be on the Design and Music Lover’s Wish List

Crosley Radio is perhaps best known for its portable, suitcase model turntables, but the recent resurgence of the vinyl business has prompted the Louisville, Kentucky-based company to set its sights on more serious audiophiles looking to invest in a more sophisticated product.

For those ready to make the upgrade, the company offers the C20, a two-speed, manual turntable with a price tag of $559.95. It’s the fourth and latest addition to the C-Series product line, which boasts higher-quality components, craftsmanship, and sound.