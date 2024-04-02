Why Lighting Designers Are Obsessed with Eclipses

Spanish design studio MYO’s Eclipse lighting is composed of a central disc with a magnetic system and two external discs—one made with a special mesh material, the other made of steel—that diffuse and reflect the light, respectively.

For someone whose job is to obsess over light, an eclipse is the end-all, be-all. "I always loved the light and how it is represented in the universe," says lighting designer Juan Orts, founder of Spanish studio MYO. "The eclipse, for me, is like the end and beginning of new life." In 2020, Orts designed an eclipse-inspired lighting collection that includes a wall-mounted lamp made up of a central disc that emits light, and two external discs that either diffuse or reflect it. Magnets peppered throughout the central disc let you snap the external ones anywhere on its surface, allowing you to choose how much light you want in your space. This feature means you can—at a scale that can only be described as microscopic compared to the cosmic proportions of our solar system—recreate various stages of an eclipse in your living room. Motion, unsurprisingly, is a recurring theme in many eclipse-inspired lighting designs. Magistretti’s Eclisse lamp, for example, lets you spin a semispherical globe around a light bulb, effectively controlling the amount of light that comes out of it. When the half globe faces inward, a ring of light forms within the thin gap between the globe and its outer shell. Klabin’s lamp works in a similar way: It is made of a single strip of plastic rolled up in a spiral that, when unfolded, looks like a ribbed nautilus shell stretched over a light bulb. You can manipulate its form to control the amount of light emitted. Objekto cofounder Guillaume Leman says the popularity of Klabin’s Eclipse lamp keeps growing: "It is something we have been working with for more than twenty years and the figures are rising year after year."

The structure of the Aurora Lamp by Warsaw design studio Hasik is crafted from hand-brushed raw aluminum, which oxidizes naturally over time.