Where Art Meets Farming
By Jamie Waugh –
On a 21-acre plot in New York's Catskills Mountains lies an enchanting organization, the Andes Sprouts Society, which is devoted to furthering the exchange of knowledge and sustainability through urban gardening and field farming. The group now sponsors its own architecture and design competition based on the concept "small is beautiful" and they are inviting design submissions for sustainable studio/living units on a more diminutive scale.
The winning design will be constructed on ASsociety's farm with completion expected Summer 2009. Granted, ASsociety has a chance to receive some fantastically cutting-edge housing with a low carbon footprint, but the winner also has the opportunity to see his/her visionary, perhaps experimental, non-commissioned work realized in this rural context where locals are paying attention to matters of sustainability—and where resident artists develop media art projects with emergent technologies and organic farming.
The deadline to enter is February 15, 2009.
