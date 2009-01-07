Where Art Meets Farming

The winning design will be constructed on ASsociety's farm with completion expected Summer 2009. Granted, ASsociety has a chance to receive some fantastically cutting-edge housing with a low carbon footprint, but the winner also has the opportunity to see his/her visionary, perhaps experimental, non-commissioned work realized in this rural context where locals are paying attention to matters of sustainability—and where resident artists develop media art projects with emergent technologies and organic farming.



The deadline to enter is February 15, 2009.