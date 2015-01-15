When the Future Had Fins: Fantastical Vintage Auto Drawings

"In the last two decades, the art of drawing by hand has all but disappeared in many of the design professions," says Mount. "Though computers and software have created a useful bridge between inspiration and production, in fields such as architecture, automotive design, industrial design and even typography fewer and fewer practitioners take hand to paper to sketch and resolve ideas. The advantages of a dependence on the digital can be argued vigorously pro and con, but what is disappearing is the wonderful, expressive form of the design sketch or study, often a work of art that not only contains the height of skill and craftsmanship formally but also combines this with a cultural and historical significance."