"What's Next?" Competition

The new deadline for What's Next? is January 19, 2010. The criteria require the product to be something (or a series of things) that can be obtained on a monthly basis, similar to their debut project, 500 Pencils (which we covered last year); that it be colorful; and that it have some sort of socially or environmentally progressive value associated with it. Products are put on the market by Japanese company Felissimo, which specializes in clothing and household goods, so the product must fit into one of those categories, and should be affordable, easily manufactured, and serve an everyday function. As part of the philanthropic angle of this competition, Felissimo donates both cash and product to UNESCO in support of kids in the developing world.

If you've got an idea, draw it up and send it in. You have 10 days to get it done. More details here.

Image by Frank Li from the Dream On competition.