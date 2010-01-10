"What's Next?" Competition
View Photos

"What's Next?" Competition

Add to
Like
Share
By Sarah Rich
It's a new year and if you're newly energized to enter some design competitions, you now have an extension to get in on the newest one from Social Designer. The "What's Next?" competition asks product designers to come up with a concept for the international market that can be part of their product subscription program.

The new deadline for What's Next? is January 19, 2010. The criteria require the product to be something (or a series of things) that can be obtained on a monthly basis, similar to their debut project, 500 Pencils (which we covered last year); that it be colorful; and that it have some sort of socially or environmentally progressive value associated with it. Products are put on the market by Japanese company Felissimo, which specializes in clothing and household goods, so the product must fit into one of those categories, and should be affordable, easily manufactured, and serve an everyday function. As part of the philanthropic angle of this competition, Felissimo donates both cash and product to UNESCO in support of kids in the developing world.

"What's Next?" Competition - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

If you've got an idea, draw it up and send it in. You have 10 days to get it done. More details here.

Image by Frank Li from the Dream On competition.