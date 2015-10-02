View Photos
What Will It Take to Make NYC a More Sustainable Place?
By Allie Weiss
On Sunday, October 4, join us at Dwell on Design NY to discuss greening the city of New York.
At Dwell on Design New York, we'll examine various case studies—from Passive Houses to large-scale green roofs, like the one on New York's Javits Center—as a way to discuss how we can make the built environment of New York City more efficient, sustainable, and resilient.
Three New York–based architects—Julie Torres Moskovitz of Fete Nature Architecture, John Gulliford of SHoP, and Dan Piselli of FXFOWLE—will discuss what it will take to introduce green design on a mass scale across the city. Join the conversation on Sunday, October 4, at 11 a.m. at Skylight Clarkson Sq.