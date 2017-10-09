An Old Grain Warehouse on the River Thames Is Transformed Into an Industrial-Modern Home

The original 1,350-square-foot warehouse was closed off and cramped, so when London firm Feix&Merlin Architects entered the picture, they removed a concrete plinth and excavated approximately 3.28 feet below the original level in order to create a new useable floor space. This new level was allocated to an open-plan dining room and study.





But first, full planning and conservation consent had to be secured before the work began, and the site had to be cleared for flood risks. The final result—completed just last year—was named Hope Wharf.