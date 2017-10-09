An Old Grain Warehouse on the River Thames Is Transformed Into an Industrial-Modern Home
View Photos
Renovations + Home Tours

An Old Grain Warehouse on the River Thames Is Transformed Into an Industrial-Modern Home

Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo
In Rotherhithe Village on the banks of the River Thames in England is an old grain storage warehouse that was refurbished and transformed into a sleek modern home with a dash of industrial style.

The original 1,350-square-foot warehouse was closed off and cramped, so when London firm Feix&Merlin Architects entered the picture, they removed a concrete plinth and excavated approximately 3.28 feet below the original level in order to create a new useable floor space. This new level was allocated to an open-plan dining room and study. 

But first, full planning and conservation consent had to be secured before the work began, and the site had to be cleared for flood risks. The final result—completed just last year—was named Hope Wharf.

An Old Grain Warehouse on the River Thames Is Transformed Into an Industrial-Modern Home - Photo 1 of 11 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Renovations Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample


An Old Grain Warehouse on the River Thames Is Transformed Into an Industrial-Modern Home - Photo 2 of 11 -
Photo Categories:

In addition to lowering the floor, they also raised the ceiling in order to create a lofty, double-height space over the kitchen.

An Old Grain Warehouse on the River Thames Is Transformed Into an Industrial-Modern Home - Photo 3 of 11 -
Photo Categories:

The architects reconfigured the layout and remodeled the interiors, while also designing a new kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, an en suite bathroom, and customized wardrobes and stairs.

An Old Grain Warehouse on the River Thames Is Transformed Into an Industrial-Modern Home - Photo 4 of 11 -

Above the kitchen is a mezzanine that connects the lower level to the floor above, where the living area, master bedroom, and en suite bathroom are located. 

An Old Grain Warehouse on the River Thames Is Transformed Into an Industrial-Modern Home - Photo 5 of 11 -

Because of its centralized ground-floor location, the kitchen serves as the heart of the home. 

An Old Grain Warehouse on the River Thames Is Transformed Into an Industrial-Modern Home - Photo 6 of 11 -

It boasts a hip, minimalist look, thanks to a breakfast bar that's edged with a concrete ribbon on the top and sides and a bold backsplash with glossy red tile.

An Old Grain Warehouse on the River Thames Is Transformed Into an Industrial-Modern Home - Photo 7 of 11 -

On the upper level, steel-and-glass balustrades replace walls and frame the double-height void. The master bedroom is hidden on the mezzanine level, rather than being closed off with a door. 

An Old Grain Warehouse on the River Thames Is Transformed Into an Industrial-Modern Home - Photo 8 of 11 -

The en suite bathroom seems to hover above the living room, with reeded glass-and-metal windows for privacy.

An Old Grain Warehouse on the River Thames Is Transformed Into an Industrial-Modern Home - Photo 9 of 11 -

A wooden sled bed, black wooden floors, and original brick walls hint at a scene from the Victorian times. The original windows and wood beam ceilings were preserved. 

An Old Grain Warehouse on the River Thames Is Transformed Into an Industrial-Modern Home - Photo 10 of 11 -

Industrial details, combined with modern materials like concrete and glass, resulted in a refurbished warehouse that blends both the past and the present.

An Old Grain Warehouse on the River Thames Is Transformed Into an Industrial-Modern Home - Photo 11 of 11 -

Project Credits:

Architecture and interior design: Feix&Merlin Architects

Builder: Bolster Inc.

Structural engineer: Entuitive