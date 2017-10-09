An Old Grain Warehouse on the River Thames Is Transformed Into an Industrial-Modern Home
The original 1,350-square-foot warehouse was closed off and cramped, so when London firm Feix&Merlin Architects entered the picture, they removed a concrete plinth and excavated approximately 3.28 feet below the original level in order to create a new useable floor space. This new level was allocated to an open-plan dining room and study.
But first, full planning and conservation consent had to be secured before the work began, and the site had to be cleared for flood risks. The final result—completed just last year—was named Hope Wharf.
In addition to lowering the floor, they also raised the ceiling in order to create a lofty, double-height space over the kitchen.
The architects reconfigured the layout and remodeled the interiors, while also designing a new kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, an en suite bathroom, and customized wardrobes and stairs.
Above the kitchen is a mezzanine that connects the lower level to the floor above, where the living area, master bedroom, and en suite bathroom are located.
Because of its centralized ground-floor location, the kitchen serves as the heart of the home.
It boasts a hip, minimalist look, thanks to a breakfast bar that's edged with a concrete ribbon on the top and sides and a bold backsplash with glossy red tile.
On the upper level, steel-and-glass balustrades replace walls and frame the double-height void. The master bedroom is hidden on the mezzanine level, rather than being closed off with a door.
The en suite bathroom seems to hover above the living room, with reeded glass-and-metal windows for privacy.
A wooden sled bed, black wooden floors, and original brick walls hint at a scene from the Victorian times. The original windows and wood beam ceilings were preserved.
Industrial details, combined with modern materials like concrete and glass, resulted in a refurbished warehouse that blends both the past and the present.
Project Credits:
Architecture and interior design: Feix&Merlin Architects
Builder: Bolster Inc.
Structural engineer: Entuitive