Westward, Ho! With Airstream 2 Go

Campers & Trailers

By Kelsey Keith
A new travel venture called Airstream 2 Go pairs the iconic American RV with customized trip itineraries for an unforgettable, mobile vacation rental.

The weather is finally warming up and summer is quickly approaching—whcih may very well signal a yearning to hit the open road. A new travel venture called Airstream 2 Go aims to help make it happen for you, from the comfort of a rented Airstream. The company provides two pre-planned weekly itineraries, one in California and one in the Southwest for $7,500, or you can opt to follow your own route ($5,300 for the "Take It and Go" option).             

With Airstream 2 Go, you can rent a 23-foot or 28-foot Airstream, with interiors designed by architect Chris Deam, for a quirky, resolutely American vacation experience. Photo by Alison Turner.

This isn't your average RV camping, either. Both Airstream models—the 28-foot Airstream International Signature Series, which sleeps six, and the 23-foot FB International, which sleeps four—sport interiors designed by architect Christopher C. Deam. (You may recognize his work from the pages of Dwell, including the home he designed with his wife, Dwell founder Lara Hedberg Deam.)

The 28-foot Airstream International Series features interiors by Christopher C. Deam; it sleeps up to six people and includes camping chairs, a gas grill, kitchen amenities, and bike rack.

Along with their roomy, modern layouts, each aluminum trailer is equipped with luxe roadtripping essentials like Egyptian cotton sheets, flat screen LED televisions, DVD players, integrated indoor/outdoor sound systems, iPads, camping chairs, a gas grill, and more.

The 28-footer from Airstream, which Dwell previewed at the 2012 Dwell on Design, features interiors designed by Christopher C. Deam (read more about it here). Through Airstream 2 Go, you can also rent a 23-foot Airstream, which sleeps four people. Both options hook up to GMC Yukon Denali, which is included in the rental price.

Especially impressive is the seemingly roomy lavatory. See a floorplan of the 28-foot-long Airstream International Signature Series here.