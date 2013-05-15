Westward, Ho! With Airstream 2 Go
The weather is finally warming up and summer is quickly approaching—whcih may very well signal a yearning to hit the open road. A new travel venture called Airstream 2 Go aims to help make it happen for you, from the comfort of a rented Airstream. The company provides two pre-planned weekly itineraries, one in California and one in the Southwest for $7,500, or you can opt to follow your own route ($5,300 for the "Take It and Go" option).
This isn't your average RV camping, either. Both Airstream models—the 28-foot Airstream International Signature Series, which sleeps six, and the 23-foot FB International, which sleeps four—sport interiors designed by architect Christopher C. Deam. (You may recognize his work from the pages of Dwell, including the home he designed with his wife, Dwell founder Lara Hedberg Deam.)
Along with their roomy, modern layouts, each aluminum trailer is equipped with luxe roadtripping essentials like Egyptian cotton sheets, flat screen LED televisions, DVD players, integrated indoor/outdoor sound systems, iPads, camping chairs, a gas grill, and more.
