Westward, Ho! With Airstream 2 Go

The weather is finally warming up and summer is quickly approaching—whcih may very well signal a yearning to hit the open road. A new travel venture called Airstream 2 Go aims to help make it happen for you, from the comfort of a rented Airstream. The company provides two pre-planned weekly itineraries, one in California and one in the Southwest for $7,500, or you can opt to follow your own route ($5,300 for the "Take It and Go" option).