View Photos
Westernware
Add to
Like
Share
By Jamie Waugh –
Fine china dinnerware is not exactly a common medium for photography, and it's less often a bedfellow of all things cowboys and Indians.
This, thank goodness, is no longer the case. Westernware is committed to displaying 19th century imagery of this period on really quite hip plates and trays that lend a sense of modernity to the photos by way of the plates' design simplicity.
The company was started by a New Yorker who fell in love with Montana and the American West once she married a third generation Montanan art dealer with a penchant for western art and ephemera.
I can't think of a more relevant addition to a Thanksgiving table.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.