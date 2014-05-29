Weekend Getaway: The Roundhouse in Beacon, New York

McAlpine, whose construction company had created high-end hotels for clients for decades, bought the former factory, with its dramatic but dilapidated curved walls, in 2010 and recruited two of his children and their spouses to run it. The buildings were painstakingly restored with the help of local architect Aryeh Seigel. The Rockwell Group—fans of Beacon and colleagues of Mr. McAlpine’s on past projects—created designs for the interiors, executed by local designer Elizabeth Strianese and featuring the work of many local artists and artisans. Photo by Eric Laignel.