Wearable Architecture: Marmol Radziner’s White Brass Collection
The latest addition to an existing line of rings, cuffs, necklaces, and earrings is a collection of white brass jewelry. Chief Jewelry Designer Robin Cottle conceived of the series when she needed a gift for a friend who only wore platinum and silver tone metals. The current offerings available in white brass--a copper alloy of nickel and zinc--continue the raw, elemental aesthetic of the brand. Each piece is cut, torched, and hammered by the same craftsmen who produce the firm’s custom hardware and furniture. While minimal, they make the statement one would expect from an architectural firm.
Visit Marmol Radziner Jewelry to shop the white brass collection.