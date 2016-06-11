Wearable Architecture: Marmol Radziner’s White Brass Collection
View Photos

Wearable Architecture: Marmol Radziner’s White Brass Collection

Add to
Like
Share
By Jenny Xie
The broad services of design-build firm Marmol Radziner include an in-house metal shop, out of which comes handcrafted jewelry in a variety of brass and bronze finishes.


Principal Ron Radziner launched Marmol Radziner Jewelry in 2010, inspired by a strip of metal he had found on the beach and worn as a cuff. He approached the metal shop and requested a patina that matched the custom hardware of his home at the time.

Principal Ron Radziner launched Marmol Radziner Jewelry in 2010, inspired by a strip of metal he had found on the beach and worn as a cuff. He approached the metal shop and requested a patina that matched the custom hardware of his home at the time.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The latest addition to an existing line of rings, cuffs, necklaces, and earrings is a collection of white brass jewelry. Chief Jewelry Designer Robin Cottle conceived of the series when she needed a gift for a friend who only wore platinum and silver tone metals. The current offerings available in white brass--a copper alloy of nickel and zinc--continue the raw, elemental aesthetic of the brand. Each piece is cut, torched, and hammered by the same craftsmen who produce the firm’s custom hardware and furniture. While minimal, they make the statement one would expect from an architectural firm.

Current product offerings include the thin, standard, and wide cuffs; mini bar earrings; and lightweight short slab ring.&nbsp;

Current product offerings include the thin, standard, and wide cuffs; mini bar earrings; and lightweight short slab ring. 

Visit Marmol Radziner Jewelry to shop the white brass collection.