Wearable Architecture: Marmol Radziner’s White Brass Collection

Principal Ron Radziner launched Marmol Radziner Jewelry in 2010, inspired by a strip of metal he had found on the beach and worn as a cuff. He approached the metal shop and requested a patina that matched the custom hardware of his home at the time.

The latest addition to an existing line of rings, cuffs, necklaces, and earrings is a collection of white brass jewelry. Chief Jewelry Designer Robin Cottle conceived of the series when she needed a gift for a friend who only wore platinum and silver tone metals. The current offerings available in white brass--a copper alloy of nickel and zinc--continue the raw, elemental aesthetic of the brand. Each piece is cut, torched, and hammered by the same craftsmen who produce the firm’s custom hardware and furniture. While minimal, they make the statement one would expect from an architectural firm.