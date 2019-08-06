View Photos
19 Unconventional Homes Built Around Trees
By Jen Woo
This takes “bringing the outside in” to the next level.
Designing with nature in mind, be it sourcing eco-friendly materials or forging connections between home and landscape, has become more and more common—and with good reason: the benefits of greenery include reduced stress, better focus, and cleaner air. Plants are, undoubtedly, in—and in some cases, inside. The forward-thinking homes below take things a step further by bringing trees into the layout.
Stepping Park House by VTN Architecture
