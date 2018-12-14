While they were first built to store raw materials and manufactured goods, old warehouses have since gained popularity thanks to their grand potential of being revamped into stylish, modern homes. Whether designed with new walls to create a division of spaces, or left open for a loftier, more voluminous feel, these industrial gems can provide a superb blank canvas for homeowners, architects and designers looking to create unique, hardworking spaces in structures with fascinating pasts. Scroll ahead to see 20 of our favorite warehouse-to-home conversions.