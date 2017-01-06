VSCO RAW/X and Topo Designs
VSCO has long been a steward of quality, nuance, and depth in the photographic industry. From their vintage Film packs to their photo studio for mobile devices, VSCO is pushing the boundaries of what can be done with digital and mobile photography.
In the last month, they've released two incredible new features: VSCO X and VSCO Raw on iOS.
VSCO X
VSCO X is the latest effort at bringing the quality and control of VSCO's excellent Film presets for Lightroom to mobile devices. X is a subscription-based service that enables access to VSCO's entire library of 100+ mobile presets, as well as select new presets that are based on actual vintage film grains. X launches with 4 of these special film presets: Kodak Portra 160, Kodak Portra 400, Kodak Tri-X, and Fuji Pro 400H.
The VSCO X tools work on any standard mobile photographs but they are optimized for images taken with VSCO's new RAW Capture or dSLR cameras that have captured images in RAW format.
VSCO RAW
VSCO's camera on iOS can now capture pictures in RAW DNG format. These images have the full range of exposure, color, and other data to allow a much broader range of editing capabilities. The new VSCO app for iOS has an all new editing engine that works to squeeze incredible precision and detail out of RAW images captured on mobile or imported into the app.
Topo Designs sent me some new products to review recently and while I'm not ready for a full write-up, I took full advantage of VSCO's new RAW capture to play around with the new suite of editing tools and capture some shots of some gear.
* * *
Rover Pack (Black/Navy)
* * *
Along the way I did have a chance to capture some serene winter scenery. So far I'm more than impressed with VSCO's new features. They are changing the mobile photography game... yet again.