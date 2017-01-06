VSCO RAW/X and Topo Designs

VSCO has long been a steward of quality, nuance, and depth in the photographic industry. From their vintage Film packs to their photo studio for mobile devices, VSCO is pushing the boundaries of what can be done with digital and mobile photography.

In the last month, they've released two incredible new features: VSCO X and VSCO Raw on iOS.





VSCO X is the latest effort at bringing the quality and control of VSCO's excellent Film presets for Lightroom to mobile devices. X is a subscription-based service that enables access to VSCO's entire library of 100+ mobile presets, as well as select new presets that are based on actual vintage film grains. X launches with 4 of these special film presets: Kodak Portra 160, Kodak Portra 400, Kodak Tri-X, and Fuji Pro 400H.