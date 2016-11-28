"Volumes, Patterns, Textures and Colors" by Dimitri Bähler

This year marked a special occasion for Biennale Interieur. Its 25th Silver Edition took place in 14-23 October in Kortrijk, Belgium, attracting 70,000 visitors from all over the world. In the Objects category, 157 entries from 29 countries competed for the awards, with the Grand Prize going in a unanimous decision to Dimitri Bähler, a designer based in Biel, Switzerland.



His series of ceramic objects named ‘Volumes, Patterns, Textures and Colors’ took years to complete and began as part of Bähler’s exchange studies at the European Ceramic Workcenter in 2013. It continued at The Experimentation and Research Center for Contemporary Ceramics (CERCCO) at the Geneva University of Art and Design, where the designer was invited to complete a residency in 2015.

Experimenting with various materials as well as testing glazes and colors to achieve the right textures, Bähler chose three different techniques to create his distinctive ceramic series: digital, manual and natural. The resulting collection offers a striking play on textures and patterns, shapes, colors and finishes, while also establishing a dialogue between functional and decorative. The objects are multi-functional, but they also challenge the concept of utilitarian design with their abstract appearance that makes them look like modern works of art. Photography by Raphaël Müller. Images courtesy of CERCCO / HEAD Genève.