Vitsœ Brings Back Dieter Rams 620 Chair Program
Revered industrial Dieter Rams has worked almost exclusively for two companies in his lifetime: Braun and Vitsœ. The latter company was founded in 1959 by a Danish furniture entrepreneur, Niels Vitsœ, and a German furniture-maker, Otto Zapf, to realize Rams's casegoods and furnishings–down-to-earth furniture that would last as long as possible.
As of May 9, Vitsœ will once again be selling Rams's 620 Chair Program, a series of modular seating upholstered in full-grain aniline-dyed leather. Like its sibling the 606 Universal Shelving System, Rams designed the program as a rigorously-conceived kit of parts. One chair can morph into a multi-seat sofa , or an armchair on a base of castors can be transformed into a swivel seat.
Astoundingly, Rams first came up with the system when he was only 30 years old. In the last year, he has worked with Vitsœ to reengineer and reinforce the seating, "down to the last purpose-designed stainless-steel bolt." Not only that, but it costs (relatively) less: from $3,340 per unit.
Here's a video about the process:
For more on Dieter Rams and his design ethos of "less is more," check out Dwell's exclusive video interview.