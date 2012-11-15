Visiting the Parrish Art Museum

Lead architect Ascan Mergenthaler from Herzog & de Meuron wanted this "modern farmhouse" to honor the legacy of local artists while pushing the boundaries of museum design. For materials, Mergenthaler decided "to keep things simple, but also to introduce an institutional sense to the building" arriving at an elegant combination of retrieved pine and plywood as well as poured concrete.



At over 30,000 square feet, the building is defined by a long corridor running the length of the building and is flanked by seven galleries inspired by the traditional artist studios Ascan visited when researching the project. A covered terrace is furnished with a bench built into the 615-foot-long concrete façade on either side of the building. With windows on both sides, visitors are able to see the inner-most workings of the museum and employees have space to handle the museum’s extensive permanent collection which, due to space restrictions, was previously kept in storage.



Munich-based industrial designer Konstantin Grcic was given the responsibility of furnishing the museum, leading to the creation of the Parrish Chair, as seen in the museum’s café and terraces. This commission, produced by Emeco, will officially launch at Salone del Mobile in Milan in April of 2013. For lighting, Ascan turned to physicists to research the legenary Long Island light that has attracted artists over the years. The specific orientation of the building allows for plenty of natural light, meaning no spotlights, a rarity in North America. Arup’s Andy Sedgewick instead installed bare fluorescents to the pitched ceiling.



In addition to the permanent collection, including works by William Merritt Chase and Fairfield Porter, a Malcolm Morley exhibition will be on display through January.