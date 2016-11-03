Villa on the hills near Udine | iarchitects

iarchitects just completed the renovation of a private home on the hills near Udine. The intervention converted the space of the residency, a seventies building distinguished by a complex geometry in a new two levels house, flood with natural light and open to the sorrounding hills. One of the client's main desires was to live the home entirely in its 300 square meters, going beyond the clear separation between the two floors of the original building. iarchitects decided to remove part of the slab dividing the two floors carving out a double height entrance space that funnels in light and it's also the main distribution space. Natural light, and opening the building to the exterior were the main topics of iarchitects' project. “The inspiring idea was to scatter this introverted geometry, to create an open place from which it is possible to contemplate the nature around, and transforming it in a new important design element.” To improve the levels of natural light inside the home, all the existing windows were enlarged. Besides this iarchitects modified the exagonal shaped plan of the house, building a new volume with a steel frame and sliding glazed floor to ceiling windows, to underline this direct relation with the external spaces: the swimming pool and the big park around the house. Even the choice of the internal finishes goes in this direction. The color palette is quite neutral. White and grey walls, clear oak used for flooring and veranda ceiling, the glass stair railing define spaces furnished with light colored accessories. The unlinear building structure allows to articulate the different spaces at the ground floor-where there's the day area ,a special space dedicated to canteen and wine tasting, and the guests bedroom- and separate it from the night zone on the upper floor where there are three bedrooms each one with its own bathroom.

The new volume is a covered terrace at the firs floor the dining room. Lamps Caboche Foscarini, Chairs Panton Vitra

living room, Sofa Moroso, Lamp Foscarini Twiggy



the double height of the entrance CREDITS client private

year : 2016

architects : iarchitects (Francesco D'Asero, Davide Cumini e Pietro Perego)place : Udine

surface : 307.13 mq

kind of intervention : renovation and enlargement

suppliers: Moroso (sofa ‘Shangay Tip’ living room) Flos ( lamp ‘2097 ‘ entrance; lamps ‘Romeo’ dining room) Foscarini ( ‘Caboche’ veranda dining table) Vitra (Panton chairs veranda dining room) Foscarini (‘Twiggy’ living room)Kartell (night table Attila Nero bedroom)

photographs : © Alessandra Bello