Video: Reimagining SFMOMA

I visited the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art this weekend to see the recently installed Fisher Collection show Calder to Warhol and I was entranced by this video running in the lobby. In the negotiations to get the Fisher Collection for the next hundred--amassed by Gap founders Donald and Doris Fisher--SFMOMA will construct an expansion to the museum. The architects in the hunt to design the new building have been narrowed down to four and in this short video we hear from each of them. Craig Dykers of Snøhetta; Elizabeth Diller of Diller Scofidio + Renfro; Sir Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, and David Adjaye of Adjaye Associates discuss what the new space will mean to San Francisco, what a museum ought to do, and just how architecture relates to the viewing of art. One of the four firms' designs will be selected in September. Here's the video.