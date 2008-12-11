View Photos
Victoria Keddie: Portraits
By Jamie Waugh
Portraiture is an art form often perceived as antiquated or relegated to royalty, calling to mind beautiful renderings of rosy-faced children in layers of lace and velvet, lounging by the harpsichord, juice goblets in hand. But lately portraiture has re-introduced itself to well-curated apartments and homes of New York.
Among the artists bringing it back is Brooklyn's Victoria Keddie, who has a style that's approachable, modern, and charmed. Read: Her work is beautiful, and you don't have to be a Duke to afford it.
She works with live models preferably, time and geography permitting; otherwise a photograph and some conversations will do. Her goal is to capture a person's essence in the span of a glance. As such, she likens her work more to photography than art.
Minimal? Check. Modern? Check. Human and warm? Check, check.
