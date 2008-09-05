Vertical Cities: Hong Kong | New York

The exhibit builds on the exploration of New York's manmade peaks at MoMA. It compares the New York skyline's defining moments between the 20s and the 60s and that of Hong Kong from the 1980s until today. The periods are comparable as each city grew to its peak population of 8 million during those years. Development was entrepreneurial. Early American buildings influenced later Hong Kong structures. The differences, though, enter the picture once Hong Kong's proliferation of modern forms—and vertical topography—made for a radically different skyline.



On display until February 2009.



Image courtesy of Flikcr geekylucas