10 Verner Panton Designs That Will Transport You Back to the '60s

It’s most likely the iconic Panton Chair, that made history as the first single-formed injection-molded plastic seat. However, there’s so much more that he brought to the world, and everything he did was bursting with character and represented the changing times.

When the psychedelic, Pop Art mentality was gaining speed in the 1960s, the Danish-born architect and designer became one of the leading influencers. While always pushing the boundaries of technology and utilizing new materials, he experimented with geometric forms and bold colors to create unique furnishings. Most notably, he crafted futuristic interior landscapes that were wild and imaginative, which included designing the walls and textiles, to the lighting and furnishings—all of which supported an easy-going, free lifestyle.