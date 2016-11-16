10 Verner Panton Designs That Will Transport You Back to the '60s

When you think of Verner Panton, what initially comes to mind?
It’s most likely the iconic Panton Chair, that made history as the first single-formed injection-molded plastic seat. However, there’s so much more that he brought to the world, and everything he did was bursting with character and represented the changing times.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
When the psychedelic, Pop Art mentality was gaining speed in the 1960s, the Danish-born architect and designer became one of the leading influencers. While always pushing the boundaries of technology and utilizing new materials, he experimented with geometric forms and bold colors to create unique furnishings. Most notably, he crafted futuristic interior landscapes that were wild and imaginative, which included designing the walls and textiles, to the lighting and furnishings—all of which supported an easy-going, free lifestyle.
Below, we’ve gathered ten of our favorite Verner Panton pieces. Learn about their backstories and find out where you can purchase them today.
What's your favorite design by Panton? Let us know and why in the comments!