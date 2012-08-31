Venice Takeaway at the Venice Biennale

Crane.tv, the excellent video magazine focusing on design and contemporary culture, has teamed up with Port, the best men's mag out of the UK, to produce this great look at the British pavilion at the Venice Biennale. Instead of coming to Venice to show off the latest in British architecture, the curators of the UK's pavilion have launched "Venice Takeaway: Ideas to Change British Architecture," a series of exhibits, illustrations, and installations that discuss not what Britain does best, but what it might learn from other parts of the world. A crop of young British architects explore what's happening in Brazil, Argentina, Los Angeles, Lagos, Japan, and elsewhere, and present ideas that might then be used to build community in London, or stitch together the urban fabric of Belfast. It's fascinating stuff presented smartly, the next best thing to actually attending the show in person.