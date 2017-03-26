Venetian Vicissitude
View Photos

Venetian Vicissitude

Add to
Like
Share
By Frances Anderton
Shedding a past filled with farmhouses and ornamentation, Dawn Farmer and Pierre Kozely decided to embrace simplicity— and architect Michael Sant designed them a home to match.

If you call Dawn Farmer and Pierre Kozely and they don’t answer the phone, you’ll get a French-accented message that says you’ve reached "Dawn and Pierre’s Venice shack." "Shack" is actually a euphemism for a refined modern house they’ve built in Venice, California, with architect Michael Sant. While nowhere near as tiny as a shack, and certainly not as funky or folksy, at 1,700 square feet it is a relatively small house, and one that expresses the ideals of a couple determined to try a new way of living.

Kozely and Farmer run Pietrarte, a company that sells the kind of furniture designs not likely to be found in the home of a self-respecting modernist: patterned mosaic tabletops, ornamental chairs, mirror frames, and bedsteads made of sinewy wrought iron with curlicues, sold in tony retail stores like Z Gallerie. In fact, you will scarcely find this furniture in the couple’s own home. When Kozely and Farmer embarked on a remodel of their house near the Mar Vista neighborhood four years ago, they decided to go for a new aesthetic, and with it,  a new life adventure.

"I grew up in old farmhouses and wanted a new way of living, and I thought contemporary design would allow us to do that," says Farmer. "We had developed  a business niche and could not reinvent ourselves there, but we could reinvent our household surroundings." "We didn’t want our stuff in there, we see it all day long," adds Kozely. "Since we were starting from scratch, we thought it might be our only chance to go modern."

Farmer, 40, had seen and admired the work of Venice-based architect Michael Sant. Sant had worked in the offices of Frank Gehry and Morphosis, both known for showy, complex contemporary architecture, but his own residential designs are white and spare, filled with natural light and open to the outdoors.

Farmer liked Sant’s "clean, orthogonal" lines and persuaded Kozely, 47, who grew up in Alsace, France, "surrounded by antiques and little personal objects," to come along for the minimalist ride. He initially resisted, on the grounds that "if you are going to be modern you have to flaunt it, like Frank Gehry," but he grew to embrace the idea of simplicity. "It took me a year and a half to realize it, but now, ‘less is more’ is a religion."

With Sant they developed a design for a compact but deceptively roomy home that makes the most of the 45-by-130-foot lot. Two things were important, explains Kozely: "We asked Michael to really give us the feeling of indoor and outdoor." And, because the couple entertain a lot (Kozely had a previous career in sound recording and loves throwing parties), "the other main concept was to have the kitchen in the center."

They decided at the outset to keep the house on one story, flouting the current trend to build upwards on pricey Westside land. "By keeping the entire house at ground level," says Sant, "you get a feeling of living off the land, you control what you see out of the windows, and you bring the gardens into every room." His design consists of adjoining front, middle, and rear pavilions, each flanked by an outside area. The yards, by Venice-based landscape designer Jay Griffith, are conceived as outdoor rooms—extending the interior while bringing  a panorama of the gardens inside.

The clients and architect then decided to dedicate a full two-thirds of the house’s footprint to the open kitchen/living area, making it the energy center and dramatic heart of the home. This surprisingly spacious hybrid kitchen/living room is connected at each end to smaller private rooms.

Sant heightened the dramatic sense of scale with sloping ceilings—which rise from 9 to 12 feet—and, even more so, with light. "I like co-opting the sky to extend space," he explains. Sunlight pours in through skylights and a dozen seven-and-a-half-foot-high glass doors leading outside from every room but the bathrooms (where, in the case of the master bathroom, a floor-to-ceiling window provides the same effect).

The architect made even more of a feature of the light, and its sculptural, scintillating effect as it changes over the course of each day, by keeping the interior space as naked as possible. He fought to use a minimal palette of materials: The floor throughout is polished concrete, with radiant heating underfoot. All the doors, kitchen cabinetry, and built-in storage are plywood veneered in rift oak. The walls are bare and white, stucco on the interior, Venetian plaster on the exterior.

"I guess one of the things that I like about whiteness," Sant says, "is the ability to define walls as being one material. If you are making a transition from indoor to outdoor, there is something flattening if you lay color over it. White reads like a material when you can’t afford to build out of stone." It also made the house feel more spacious. But it was a theory that took some persuading.

"We even called him anal," says Kozely, in cheerful recollection of early battles, when he and Farmer still expected more looseness, texture, and color. "Michael pushed for white and I said, ‘Why don’t we try dark-green concrete on the floor? Let’s stain the oak in some places.’ Michael said, ‘No way, don’t try to make it look like something it’s not.’ Dawn was caught between us. But Michael helped blend our visions." Now, says Kozely, he revels in their home’s "serenity and quietness."

Four years after the design process began—and after much tussling—Kozely has come around completely to the minimalist aesthetic embraced from the start by Farmer. "I think if you have faith in an architect, he brings restrictions that in the end free you."

Not only did the design exceed their expectations  in terms of its liberating and transformative effect, but the financial investment also paid off. Once the shell was built, Kozely and Farmer acted as contractors and did much of the building themselves with a team from Pietrarte. This enabled them to keep construction costs  to around $430,000.
 
Kozely and Farmer says their goal is to eventually take an extended break from work and do something socially useful, like joining the Peace Corps. "We’d like to have a different life and contribute somehow," says Farmer. For now they are embarking on another makeover job: this time, a Federal-style house in the center of a small village in New Hampshire. Kozely welcomes the chance to restore old stone and wood, but vows that the adapted interior will be unabashedly modern.

Dawn Farmer walks from the kitchen to a guest bedroom. The seven-foot-tall doorway lines up with the glass doors and cabinetry throughout the house—which is made of <br><br>13-layer multi-ply apple core with rift-oak veneer.

Dawn Farmer walks from the kitchen to a guest bedroom. The seven-foot-tall doorway lines up with the glass doors and cabinetry throughout the house—which is made of

13-layer multi-ply apple core with rift-oak veneer.

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Seven-foot-high glass doors bring the garden, landscaped by Jay Griffith, into the living room. A skylight brings even more light into the white-walled room with polished-concrete floors. There is a splash of color in a custom rug designed by Dawn Farmer and made by Della Robbia, which also made the sofas.

Seven-foot-high glass doors bring the garden, landscaped by Jay Griffith, into the living room. A skylight brings even more light into the white-walled room with polished-concrete floors. There is a splash of color in a custom rug designed by Dawn Farmer and made by Della Robbia, which also made the sofas.

Photo Categories:
Dawn Farmer looks out from her office at Darby, one of the couple’s two dogs, in the front yard. The house is clad in smooth stucco top-coated with white Venetian plaster, and has a perimeter wall made of Cor-Ten steel panels and stuccoed cinder blocks.

Dawn Farmer looks out from her office at Darby, one of the couple’s two dogs, in the front yard. The house is clad in smooth stucco top-coated with white Venetian plaster, and has a perimeter wall made of Cor-Ten steel panels and stuccoed cinder blocks.

Photo Categories:
Dawn Farmer sits on the bed in the master bedroom. The white leather bed was designed by Pierre Kozely and manufactured by Della Robbia. The view carries through the master bathroom to the yard on the other side of the house.

Dawn Farmer sits on the bed in the master bedroom. The white leather bed was designed by Pierre Kozely and manufactured by Della Robbia. The view carries through the master bathroom to the yard on the other side of the house.

The dining room features a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen with a customized walnut top manufactured by Pietrarte and a contemporary chair by the Italian company Arper.

The dining room features a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen with a customized walnut top manufactured by Pietrarte and a contemporary chair by the Italian company Arper.

Only glass separates Farmer and Kozely from their backyard (and Celtic cross reproduction) when they shower. The shower floor is ipe wood; the walls are covered in one-inch-square travertine mosaics.

Only glass separates Farmer and Kozely from their backyard (and Celtic cross reproduction) when they shower. The shower floor is ipe wood; the walls are covered in one-inch-square travertine mosaics.

Pierre Kozely mends his bike on a patio in the rear yard, seen from their garage—which was transformed into a media room. Behind him is a Cor-Ten rolling gate that gives access <br><br>to the back alley.

Pierre Kozely mends his bike on a patio in the rear yard, seen from their garage—which was transformed into a media room. Behind him is a Cor-Ten rolling gate that gives access

to the back alley.

The front, middle, and rear yards are conceived as outdoor rooms. Pierre Kozely relaxes <br><br>in the middle yard in a prototype of an outdoor furniture line by Pietrarte. A bronze Ganesh is on a raised pedestal in the middle of a small water feature.

The front, middle, and rear yards are conceived as outdoor rooms. Pierre Kozely relaxes

in the middle yard in a prototype of an outdoor furniture line by Pietrarte. A bronze Ganesh is on a raised pedestal in the middle of a small water feature.

Dawn Farmer sits at her desk made of multi-ply apple core with rift-oak veneer, manufactured by Pietrarte. The garden is planted with lavender, red ginger, flax, and California pepper trees.

Dawn Farmer sits at her desk made of multi-ply apple core with rift-oak veneer, manufactured by Pietrarte. The garden is planted with lavender, red ginger, flax, and California pepper trees.