Vampire Power
By Sarah Rich –
Probably the most evocative term among the otherwise technocratic energy vocabulary, vampire power is the continuous current that appliances and electronics draw from an outlet even when turned off.
As long as the plug is in the wall, trace amounts of energy seep in to maintain standby mode, taking with it trace amounts of your bank account and slowly increasing your energy bill. In order to prevent electrical goods from sucking unnecessary juice, they must either be unplugged or plugged into power strips that have an on/off switch. Eliminating this energy drain can reduce bills by up to 10 percent.
