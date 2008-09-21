View Photos
Upside-Down Houses
By David A. Greene
Upside-down houses have been on my mind lately. Like playing a golf hole backwards or turning a painting on its side, seeing a house topsy-turvy causes us to see the ubiquitous in a new and (hopefully) enlightening way.
There's this upside-down house in Germany, this one in Poland, and this long-gone one in Florida. (Plus this other one in Florida, where you can play laser tag.)
And in the New York Times, there's a nice little article about a modern Scottish upside-down house, which in 1959 was a radical departure from the way people were used to living—with the dirty, hot, and traffic-heavy areas downstairs, and the clean, quiet, burglar-and-badger-resistant areas upstairs.
