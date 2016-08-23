Upgrade Your Wall With This Connected Canvas
If you’ve ever lingered in front of a canvas and wished it could somehow speak to you, then Soundwall may be the answer you’ve been looking for. Each aluminum canvas operates as a Wi-Fi connected speaker, enabling the printed image to pipe everything from sound effects to music to interviews with the artist. Adding an aural dimension to artwork opens up what is possible in both public and private galleries: one can imagine a photo series that immerses the room in harmonic sound, or a bedroom installation that plays white noise to help you sleep.
Through Soundwall’s artist collaborations, consumers can purchase a fine art canvas that comes with exclusive content: artist-curated playlists, original compositions, interviews, podcasts. Users can find this under Play Art in the Soundwall App for iOS, or they can switch to the Play Music mode and wirelessly stream music from their favorite services. The flexibility and dynamism of the canvas allows users to curate a distinct experience for virtually any venue, whether that be educational, meditative, social, motivational—or all of the above.
Visit Soundwall online to learn more about the technology.