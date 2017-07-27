A New Book Examines the Art of Breathing Life Into Forgotten Architecture

And so begins Upgrade , a new title from Gestalten that goes on to illustrate exactly this point through a series of engaging anecdotes and stunning images of renovation projects across Europe. With a focus on preservation, it looks at thoughtful transformations that range from extensions on rooftops to factories converted into holiday retreats. Each of the projects honor the structure's past in some special way—building around it in a way that respects the original character, structure, or materials.

Existing buildings offer different opportunities to architects than new-build projects, and dilapidated barns or fading facades can actually serve as starting points for inspiration. The projects showcased in this book succeed in finding a balance between traditional and modern. To showcase how this balance is found, the book provides a platform for the architects to share their experiences, motivations, and approaches. Each project is accompanied by before-and-after photos that illustrate its metamorphoses—driving home the point that the walls of old structures are rife with possibilities.

Here, we offer a peek at some of the unexpected and inspirational projects featured in this book.