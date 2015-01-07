Upcycled Furniture from a Los Angeles Studio
View Photos

Upcycled Furniture from a Los Angeles Studio

Add to
Like
Share
By Erika Heet
Designer Patrick Cain draws on his engineering background to create unique modern pieces in metal, concrete, and wood.

Based in Los Angeles, former nuclear materials engineer Patrick Cain creates one-of-a-kind live-edge furniture from pieces found in what he calls "the L.A. Urban Forest."

Upcycled Furniture from a Los Angeles Studio - Photo 1 of 6 -

The Fresno table is among Cain's signature live-edge tables.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

"When a tree falls or has to come down, I or one of my people are there to cut it up, then dry it out so it can be someone’s table, bench, or chair down the road," says Cain. "Right now, I have some great wood, including pieces from the L.A. Zoo and a tree that, until last year, was a Santa Monica historic landmark."

Upcycled Furniture from a Los Angeles Studio - Photo 2 of 6 -

The Brooklyn table rests on steel legs that fold into the base.

Cain also creates tables from metals such as copper and steel, and LEED-certified concrete. Scroll through to see Cain’s original designs, and visit Patrick Cain Designs for more information.

Upcycled Furniture from a Los Angeles Studio - Photo 3 of 6 -

The Oakland table is topped by a raw-concrete slab.

Upcycled Furniture from a Los Angeles Studio - Photo 4 of 6 -

The Los Alamos side table.

Upcycled Furniture from a Los Angeles Studio - Photo 5 of 6 -

The Frisco Raw is a steel cube.

Upcycled Furniture from a Los Angeles Studio - Photo 6 of 6 -

The Cleveland three-drawer chest.