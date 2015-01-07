Upcycled Furniture from a Los Angeles Studio
Based in Los Angeles, former nuclear materials engineer Patrick Cain creates one-of-a-kind live-edge furniture from pieces found in what he calls "the L.A. Urban Forest."
"When a tree falls or has to come down, I or one of my people are there to cut it up, then dry it out so it can be someone’s table, bench, or chair down the road," says Cain. "Right now, I have some great wood, including pieces from the L.A. Zoo and a tree that, until last year, was a Santa Monica historic landmark."
Cain also creates tables from metals such as copper and steel, and LEED-certified concrete. Scroll through to see Cain’s original designs, and visit Patrick Cain Designs for more information.