This Elegant A-Frame Rental in Australia Lets You Reconnect With Nature in Style
One of the main highlights at JR’s Hut, an off-the-grid glamping destination in Southeast Australia, is without a doubt the views. The panoramic vistas not only capture the magnificent Murrumbidgee River flats and Kimo valley, but also the rolling green hills and beyond. But that's not all there is to love about this hilltop getaway.
Designed by Anthony Hunt Design and Luke Stanley Architects, JR’s Hut is the newest addition to Kimo Estate, a remarkable 7,000-acre property with a rich history dating back to the 1830s. Now a second-generation working sheep and cattle farm, Kimo also welcomes guests seeking an elegant wedding ceremony venue or luxurious rural retreat.
To bring visitors and newlyweds closer to the landscape, Kimo Estate owners David and Emelia Ferguson first approached Anthony Hunt and Luke Stanley for on-farm accommodation that was both contemporary and eco-friendly.
"It was to provide comfortable accommodation for two people, with an emphasis on disconnecting from the digital world and reconnecting with the surrounding landscape," says the architects of the 301-square-foot eco retreat.
JR’s Hut—named after James Robinson, a former owner of Kimo Estate who dramatically improved the land in the late 19th century—features an exposed A-frame hardwood structure. This design not only channels a back-to-nature character, but it also serves a practical purpose given the remote location and limited labor.
In keeping with the brief for an eco retreat, JR’s Hut operates entirely off-grid with power provided by solar energy and rainwater harvested for reuse. Sustainable and locally sourced Silvertop Ash and Blackbutt boards have also been used internally and externally.
Set on a prominent hill away from prying eyes, the charming A-frame is wrapped in ample glazing to fill the interior with natural light. The abundant daylight and framed views make the modern and minimally furnished interior feel much larger than its size lets on.
Shop the Look
Book Now
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Anthony Hunt Design & Luke Stanley Architects
Builder: David Ferguson of Kimo Estate
Structural Engineer: Martin Kusz of Kusch Consulting Engineers
Interior Design + Cabinetry Design: Anthony Hunt Design & Luke Stanley Architects
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample