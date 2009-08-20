Since we've spent much of the last six weeks sorting through and thinking about ideas for the future of suburbia, it was a particularly appropriate time to stumble upon the amazing speculative architectural art of Nathan Freise (via the ever-architecturally speculative BLDGBLOG). Friese is a computer artist trained in architecture, who worked for several years as 3D renderer for Perkins + Will. This series, entitled Unseen Realities, was a part of an exhibition last year at the School of Visual Arts in New York.

As is evident from viewing the pieces, Freise's collection explores utopic (and dystopic) possibilities for the future of infrastructure. The images use combined media, both digital and physical, and contain a level of detail that almost magnetically sucks the viewer into Freise's imagined world. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample In addition to his illustration work, Freise also collaborates with his brother, Adam, producing short films including The Machine Stops, based on the E.M. Forster story by the same title. Check out these Unseen Realities images in large format here.