5 Totally Unexpected Flooring Materials For Your Home
When it comes to flooring options, classic, refinished hardwoods have long been the go-to choice. Yet thanks to the flexibility, affordability, and striking aesthetic of the materials below, these unique picks are rapidly gaining traction in popularity.
If you're looking to steer toward the unexpected the next time you embark on a renovation or flooring project, these fun options will do just the trick.
1. Rubber
Rubber flooring might initially have you thinking about industrial spaces, impersonal offices, or even your local gym, but it can also be a surprisingly fitting material for residential settings.
Available in rolls or tiles, as well as in a range of colors and textures varying from bright reds and oranges to more subtle neutrals, rubber is an excellent choice for high-traffic, wet areas like bathrooms or kitchens.
2. Cork
Although cork may bring thoughts of wine stoppers or bulletin boards into your mind, the sustainable, versatile substance is increasingly being used as a building material, particularly with flooring.
Cork is a great insulator of heat, cold, and sound, and it’s an easy way to create a quieter space. With its buoyant qualities, cork is also an excellent choice for spaces like kitchens, where you might find yourself on your feet a lot. And thanks to its neutral color, it seamlessly blends with a wide range of various palettes.
3. Painted Hardwood
Painted wood floors can be very cost-effective and can have as big or small of a visual impact as desired. This is an amazing option when one is yearning for a new look, yet there isn't the budget for totally replacing the floors. Of course, it's important to carefully select the appropriate type of paint for floors, following the manufacturer's recommendations so that the paint is as durable as necessary.
4. Patterned Board Flooring
Another spin on traditional wood flooring is patterned board flooring, where wood boards are painted or covered with a graphic pattern.
Typically, the boards usually start out at about five-inches wide before being cut to various lengths. They are then customized and painted to achieve the desired look.
5. Natural Slate
The natural, neutral tones of slate make it another desirable choice for flooring. Although it is not the best option for retaining heat—partly because of slate's specific finishing requirements—its texture can provide slip resistance. More so, when installed in both irregular and regular patterns, slate can have a stunning, organic appearance.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.