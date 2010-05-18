Will Robison was also there with Jacob Krupnick selling the featured designers' work through their company Subports, who—uncomfortable conversations aside—are hoping to redefine the retail experience and foster a sense of easily accessible community around independent design, designers, and afficionados. They’ve partnered with almost 70 designers so far, and the concept is simple: Register once with Subports (credit card and address), and purchasing products is only a text away. These pop-up events are perfect for the service: There's no need to source a bunch of stock on-site, or hassle with a credit card machine. Once you’ve signed up, all it takes is an sms with the name of what you'd like to buy, and the transaction is taken care of—you’ll be charged and the object of your desire will be sent to the address on file.